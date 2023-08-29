Man arrested after deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop.
Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop.(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies arrested a man after they found 384 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln Friday morning.

A Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford F-250 and identified the driver as 29-year-old Jason Lucatorta from Washington.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the deputy got consent to search the pickup and found 384 pounds of marijuana inside duffle bags in back of the pickup.

Lucatorta was arrested and lodged for delivery of marijuana.

Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
Lancaster County deputy finds 384 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

