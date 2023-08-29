Man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Lincoln

Several vehicles were damaged in the chase
Nick Roberts
Nick Roberts(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing several felony charges after leading Metro Area Fugitive Task Force members on a chase in Lincoln Monday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m., task force members were searching for 49-year-old Nick Roberts, who violated his parole, in the area of 20th and Washington Streets.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Roberts had been committing crimes around Lincoln and Lancaster County, including stealing gas from Mammoth Station near Waverly on several occasions.

During the pursuit Monday, Houchin said Roberts crashed into several law enforcement vehicles while driving a stolen SUV. At one point, Roberts also stole a sprayer vehicle from Ager Jr. Memorial Golf Course. He was ultimately arrested when he crashed the sprayer in an apartment parking lot near 48th and Old Cheney Road.

Roberts was arrested for theft by receiving over $5k, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, assault on an officer, driving during revocation of suspension, criminal mischief over $5k, theft by unlawful taking over $5k, criminal mischief’s $1,500-$5k. Houchin said was also arrested for other thefts he is responsible for and may face more charges in the future.

Damaged vehicle during chase
Damaged vehicle during chase(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

