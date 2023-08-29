Mother nature serves up a warm and hazy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires will BLOCK us from having a mainly sunny Wednesday. An upper level ridge will SET it up for us to remain mostly sunny Friday through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Temperatures will SPIKE into upper 90s Saturday through Labor Day. Rain chances are BUMPED into next week.

Wednesday (Volleyball Day in Nebraska) looks to be mostly sunny, warm and hazy. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of Nebraska through Noon Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires likely remains in the area. High temperatures will mainly be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds are mainly south and southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of Nebraska until Noon Thursday. Air quality could be moderate to unhealthy. (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thursday should be mostly sunny, warm and breezy. The first half of the day could be hazy. High temperatures look to be in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds will become south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy. Highs look to be around 90 to 100. It should remain hot this weekend and Labor Day with high temperatures remaining in the mid 90s to around 100. It could be a bit muggy too. The next rain chance likely doesn’t arrive until Tuesday.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

