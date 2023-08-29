N REPORT Husker Show returns with new episodes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The N REPORT Husker Show, a podcast produced by the 10/11 Sports team, is back for its 4th season with new episodes.

Listen to the N Report Preseason Special episode for a preview of the 2023 Nebraska football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson give an overview of Year 1 of the Matt Rhule era, share the Huskers’ projected starting line-up, and get analysis from Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. This episode is also available to watch on demand.

Another new episode will be released Tuesday afternoon featuring a preview of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The podcast launched in 2019 as a place for Husker fans to hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Nebraska athletes and staff.

Multiple new episodes will be released each week. Listen anywhere you get your podcasts.

