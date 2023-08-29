Playing the right chord: Lincoln musician to be honored at Mayor’s Arts Awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the halls of Union College, a sound uncommon in the American Midwest sometimes floats through a cracked-open door. It’s a guitar crooning Peruvian songs, held in the hands of a master player: Daniel Martinez.

Martinez is winning the coveted “Mayor’s Choice Award” for his music at the 45th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards.

By day, he’s a guitar teacher at the Union and Wesleyan. By night, he’s the leader of a band that gets people up and dancing.

“If they’re moving their feet, that’s a good sign for me,” Martinez said.

Martinez started teaching himself to play the guitar at 14 while living in Peru.

“My first performance was with my mom, and since then, I was so connected and in love with the instrument,” Martinez said.

He came to America to learn English and get an education in accounting. His plan was to move back to Peru, but he ended up moving to Lincoln instead, where he’s been chasing a career in music ever since.

For Martinez, music is about sharing culture. His band, Jarana, features five players, all from different Latin American backgrounds.

“We just put together our language, our accents, our traditions, our love for music, and we create this combination of different cultures,” Martinez said.

The Lincoln Arts Council will honor Martinez and other artists at this year at an event set for Thursday, Oct. 26.

“Unless you are involved with the arts in the City of Lincoln, you may just not know what’s going on,” said Troy Gagner, executive director of Lincoln Arts Council. “So this is the change to really get the word out there and really let people know at least a small piece of all the amazing things that are going on in the arts in the City of Lincoln.”

Martinez said he’s grateful for the award and for Lincoln’s embrace.

“I want to give back to Lincoln what I know to do best, which is music,” Martinez said. “That’s what I think is kind of my mission statement: you receive but you give it back.”

The award ceremony is open to the public. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 20.

