Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and dry conditions expected Tuesday across Nebraska with temperatures at or above average. A weak cold front will move across Nebraska Tuesday night bringing slightly cooler temperatures to eastern Nebraska on Wednesday. Dry conditions will continue into the Labor Day weekend along with hot temperatures.

Mainly sunny and warm on Tuesday across the state. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. Northwest breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Warm afternoon temperatures. (KOLN)

Mainly clear and mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

Low temperatures will be close to the seasonal norm. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny and continued warm on Wednesday. Highs in the 80s in central and eastern Nebraska with 90s in the west.

Warm in central and eastern Nebraska, hot in the west. (KOLN)

Dry conditions will continue for the next 7 days along with another heatwave by the Labor Day Weekend.

Hot temperatures return by Friday. (KOLN)

