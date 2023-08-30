5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada

By CTV Network
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTON, Ontario (CTV Network) - Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after millions of bees fell off a truck and onto the road.

Crews had their hands full with 5 million bees out on the roadway.

Cleanup went on for hours as they worked to contain the bees and apiary boxes that spilled out onto the road.

This happened on Guelph Line, north of Dundas in Halton, Ontario, just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

At one point, police were urging drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by and for pedestrians to also avoid the area.

Two hours later, Halton Regional Police posted on social media that a majority of the bees had been cleared and safely collected. Cleanup wrapped up shortly after.

At this point, there is no word on how the truck lost its load of bees.

Police said they were also leaving some of the crates behind for the remaining bees to naturally return to. They are thanking the beekeepers for their overwhelming response and for jumping in to help.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Nick Roberts
Man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Lincoln
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
John Cook smiling while speaking about the significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
John Cook and players discuss significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Central Nebraska man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.
Treat of a lifetime: Missing dog since 2011 gets reunited with family
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in...
Burger King faces lawsuit claiming that Whoppers don’t look like advertisements