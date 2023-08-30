Driver of four-wheeler life-flighted after Tuesday crash

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan and News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/NCN) - The driver of a four-wheeler was life-flighted to an area hospital after a crash with a semi in Johnson County.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning at Highway 41 and 613 Avenue.

Details about the incident are limited, but no other vehicles were involved and the semi driver was uninjured.

Authorities remained at the scene for hours for the investigation and cleanup. The extent of injuries to the driver of the four-wheeler and how the crash happened have not been released.

