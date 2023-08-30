Driver of four-wheeler life-flighted after Tuesday crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/NCN) - The driver of a four-wheeler was life-flighted to an area hospital after a crash with a semi in Johnson County.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning at Highway 41 and 613 Avenue.

Details about the incident are limited, but no other vehicles were involved and the semi driver was uninjured.

Authorities remained at the scene for hours for the investigation and cleanup. The extent of injuries to the driver of the four-wheeler and how the crash happened have not been released.

Stick with 10/11 News and 10/11 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.