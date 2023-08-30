Governor, Mayor plan joint announcement on prison location

The bombshell announcement of a new prison going up just outside Lincoln’s northeast limits shocked residents and business owners across the city.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Governor Jim Pillen will join Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird for an announcement “concerning siting of the new 1,512-bed prison facility” at Noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the State.

On August 18th, the Governor announced the State had selected a 300-acre site near 112th and Adams, just east and north of new housing subdivisions in the City. Lincoln City leaders and landowners in the area said they were caught off-guard by the announcement. Many of them pushed back and urged the State to consider alternate locations.

Wednesday’s announcement will be carried live on 10/11 News at Noon and on the 10/11 NOW App and web livestream.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
The court has been installed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
Grand Island teen dies in crash involving side-by-side utility vehicle

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Mother Nature serves up a warm and hazy Wednesday
Hungry in the Heartland
Thayer Central estimates about 34% of their students qualify for free and reduced lunch, but...
Hungry in the Heartland: Confronting the stigma of food insecurity in Thayer County
Stransky Veterinary Center
Capital Humane Society announces third Lincoln location