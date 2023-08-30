Hungry in the Heartland: Only one pantry in Thayer County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Blue Valley Community Action’s food bank for Thayer County is tucked away in a 20-foot by 10-foot room in the back of the Blue Valley Community Action’s Thrift Shop on the main street in Hebron.

“We will order over 2,000 pounds of food a month,” Alice Herman, the Family Development Coordinator at Blue Valley said. “Right now we serve anywhere from 60 to 80, 60 to 70 families and that’s usually a couple 100 individuals a month.”

Herman said those numbers are up from the past, and it’s likely due to one culprit.

“The price of food,” Herman said. “It’s very, very expensive, even for our working families.”

The rising cost of food and stagnant wages act like a one-two punch. As the only food pantry in the county, Herman said they are feeling the effects.

“Usually our food pantry, behind me, you can see, it actually looks really low for us,” Herman said, gesturing to the walls with cardboard boxes stacked up nearly to the ceiling and pallets with empty spaces.

The pantry gets some help from the Food Bank of Lincoln. Delivery trucks come twice a week with a lot of shelf-stable food and produce. Herman said the community fills in a lot of the gaps.

“The churches really provide us with those needed items, milk and bread, condiments, snacks for kids. Cereal… the Food Bank is out of cereal, instant potatoes. That’s something they don’t have. Hamburger Helper,” Herman listed. “We are very grateful for the churches here in the county.”

Herman also acknowledges the shame that can come with getting help. Blue Valley has accounted for that, tucking the food pantry into a closed-off section of the thrift store, with an exit in the back.

“We are here to help,” Herman said. “Times are hard. We are not here to pass judgment on anybody. We want to help those families and those individuals. Everything is done confidential… We would like to encourage anybody that’s in need of food, you’ll never be turned away. We hope that people know that we’re here to help them out.”

To learn more or to access help follow this link to Blue Valley Community Action’s Thayer County web page.

