Hurricane Idalia: Ten LES employees on their way to Florida for relief

(LES)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two crews with ten Lincoln Electric System employees are on their way to Florida to help with utilities in Florida, as Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall there as a Category 4 storm.

“Storms like Hurricane Idalia can cause damage to a variety of infrastructure,” said Paul Crist, LES vice president of Energy Delivery. “Our crews are cross-trained to safely restore power wherever they are needed, from large transmission lines to overhead and underground neighborhood lines.”

LES says the employees are en route to Tallahassee and are expected to arrive there on September 1st. A crew from Grand Island is also traveling with LES to assist in power restoration efforts.

“In preparation, utilities in the path are pre-staging restoration workers and equipment and coordinating response efforts with their state and local officials,” LES stated. “The utility most recently offered a hand restoring power in New Smyrna Beach, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian in 2022.”

As of very early Wednesday morning, there’s no word yet from Nebraska Task Force 1 on if they’ve been contacted or are preparing to deploy to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

