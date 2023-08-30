Husker Volleyball practices at Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 3 of the 4 teams participating in the Aug. 30, 2023, “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” practiced outside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Nebraska took the court around 6 p.m. and practiced for a little over 2 hours.
The Huskers had a chance to experience the conditions ahead of the match against Nebraska-Omaha, and how it is like to play outside in a stadium. Memorial Stadium aims to house over 90-thousand fans for Volleyball Day with hopes of breaking the attendance record for largest women’s sporting event in history.
With the court being built on a stage in Memorial Stadium, there are external factors that may impact the game that the players got to feel during practice. The wind, sun, and potential smoke/haze (from Canadian wildfires) could alter the game.
Overall, head coach, John Cook, and players are just excited to have the opportunity to be hosting the historic event.
“I mean I have already said.. it feels like a Superbowl to me... and that’s what it is going to feel like to them,” John Cook said.
