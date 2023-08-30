Husker Volleyball practices at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 3 of the 4 teams participating in the Aug. 30, 2023, “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” practiced outside at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Nebraska took the court around 6 p.m. and practiced for a little over 2 hours.

The Huskers had a chance to experience the conditions ahead of the match against Nebraska-Omaha, and how it is like to play outside in a stadium. Memorial Stadium aims to house over 90-thousand fans for Volleyball Day with hopes of breaking the attendance record for largest women’s sporting event in history.

With the court being built on a stage in Memorial Stadium, there are external factors that may impact the game that the players got to feel during practice. The wind, sun, and potential smoke/haze (from Canadian wildfires) could alter the game.

1011NOW Sports Director, Kevin Sjuts, previews the potential historic day. Hear from Coach Cook and players ahead of the match.

Overall, head coach, John Cook, and players are just excited to have the opportunity to be hosting the historic event.

“I mean I have already said.. it feels like a Superbowl to me... and that’s what it is going to feel like to them,” John Cook said.

WATCH: The #Huskers practice in Memorial Stadium tonight with only one sleep away from Volleyball Day in Nebraska and history! More tonight on @1011_News. 🏐 pic.twitter.com/Z5NILQAl34 — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) August 30, 2023

