It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a historic day for Nebraska and women’s sports. The iconic Memorial Stadium has been transformed from a football field to a volleyball court for Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play in front of one of the largest crowds all-time for a women’s sporting event when it hosts Omaha on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. To begin the day, UNK will play Wayne State in an exhibition at 4:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, Country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN

• Wednesday’s Nebraska-UNO match will be televised nationally on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports.com The UNK and Wayne State exhibition will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and will be best of three sets.

• The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

HUSKERS AIM TO SHATTER ATTENDANCE RECORD

• The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season attendance is 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 16, 2022.

• The largest-ever crowd for any NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021 in the NCAA Final at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

• The American record attendance for a women’s sporting event is 90,185 for the USA vs. China FIFA World Cup final on July 10, 1999 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

• The world record attendance for a women’s sporting event is 91,648 for the Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg UEFA Champions League match on April 22, 2022 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

• The Husker volleyball program has sold out 306 consecutive regular-season matches, though the Memorial Stadium match would not count toward the streak as it is being played outside the Huskers’ main home facility, the Devaney Center. Nebraska’s sellout streak is an NCAA women’s record. The Huskers have led the nation in attendance every season since moving into the Bob Devaney Sports Center in 2013.

• Eight of the top nine crowds in NCAA volleyball history are matches that have involved the Huskers.

• Of the 14 largest NCAA volleyball regular-season crowds, 13 have been Nebraska matches.

• When Nebraska played at Creighton on Sept. 7, 2022 at the CHI Health Center, a then-regular-season NCAA record crowd of 15,797 turned out to watch the Huskers defeat the Bluejays, 3-2. It shattered the previous regular-season record of 14,022 (set by Nebraska and Creighton in 2018). The record lasted nine days, however, as Wisconsin and Florida drew a crowd of 16,833 to the Kohl Center on Sept. 16.

