Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Man breaks into a Lincoln auto shop, walks around and then leaves out the window

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a man who browsed a Lincoln auto shop before leaving out the window he smashed to get inside.

Security cameras inside Winners Circle Auto Center at 7th and West O Street caught several angles of the man, including the moment he broke the window to get into the building.

Security video captures man wandering around a Lincoln auto center after break into the business through a window. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The man is then seen in the video climbing into the shop and walking around the business.

Lincoln Police said nothing was taken from the auto center during the Aug. 5 break-in.

The video shows him try to exit out of the door before walking over to a window and get out the same way he got inside the shop.

The person who robbed a northeast Lincoln convenience store Aug. 23 was captured on the business’ surveillance cameras.

Video shows the person, with their face covered, arrive on a bicycle to the Kwik Shop located at 48th and Madison.

The suspect was also seen holding their hand down to the right side of their body while demanding the cashier hand over all of the money from the register. Lincoln Police said it’s unknown if the suspect was armed or not.

A person with a covered face was seen riding a bicycle to a Lincoln Kwik Shop before demanding money from the cashier. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

That person ran from the store and then took off on his bicycle.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers is sharing the story with the hope of bringing a new lead in this investigation.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

