Lincoln ‘Food Truck Zone’ brings outdoor dining to South Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From the steaming bellies of food trucks to lines snaking through the streets, the inaugural event in the Lincoln “Food Truck Zone” shined a light on an area once shrouded in darkness.

The food truck business, just like the area this zone calls home at 7th and K streets under Rosa Parks Way, has been on a bumpy road.

Food truck owners told 10/11 it wasn’t easy dealing with City ordinances that were unprepared for their enterprise. But now—with this new zone and increased public access for trucks—Lincoln has become a home to dozens of them.

“What food trucks have access to now as opposed to what they did four or five years ago has been a pretty awesome experience to be a small part of that,” Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, said.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered to feast at six different food trucks, forcing many of them closed long before the event was over.

“It’s as much fun as I’ve ever had in a kitchen,” Shaun Theye, owner of MotorFood, said. “It’s some of the most miserable times I’ve ever had in the kitchen because it’s a 200 degree shoe box. But it really is just a lot of fun, the direct interaction with the customers.”

For the first time, this stretch of shadowed industrial city, glowed with colored light as City Councilman Bennie Shobe flipped the switch under the Rosa Parks Way.

“We re-imagined this space that was just bridges and darkness,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “And we are bringing it to light, literally, and to life with all the folks who showed up tonight.”

The South Haymarket area will continue its redevelopment in the coming years—from an area of heavy industry to one that’s more residential and mixed—as plans for the sizable South Haymarket Park go forward.

