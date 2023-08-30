Voluntary Water Conservation Efforts in Lincoln to End Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City officials in Lincoln have announced an end to the water conservation efforts that have lasted all summer long.

LTU says the efforts, which began on June 2nd, will end on Thursday, August 31st. The measures were put in place when Lancaster County entered into a period of exceptional drought for the first time in over a decade.

“Through June, July, and August, the City urged residents and businesses to water their lawns only when their grass needed it and on designated days based on the property’s address,” a press release stated. “Voluntary water conservation efforts helped safeguard Lincoln’s water supply for essential needs including bathing, cooking, fire protection, health services, waste removal, and business and industrial uses.”

Officials report that Lincoln’s water supply is now at normal levels for this time of the year, adding that the measures executed over the summer did work.

“Data shows Lincoln residents used less water this summer than in 2012 – during the city’s last voluntary and mandatory water conservation efforts enacted due to drought conditions,” the release said.

A look at the Drought Monitor prior to August 31, 2023. (10/11 NOW)

