Voluntary Water Conservation Efforts in Lincoln to End Thursday

(KOLNKGIN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City officials in Lincoln have announced an end to the water conservation efforts that have lasted all summer long.

LTU says the efforts, which began on June 2nd, will end on Thursday, August 31st. The measures were put in place when Lancaster County entered into a period of exceptional drought for the first time in over a decade.

“Through June, July, and August, the City urged residents and businesses to water their lawns only when their grass needed it and on designated days based on the property’s address,” a press release stated. “Voluntary water conservation efforts helped safeguard Lincoln’s water supply for essential needs including bathing, cooking, fire protection, health services, waste removal, and business and industrial uses.”

Officials report that Lincoln’s water supply is now at normal levels for this time of the year, adding that the measures executed over the summer did work.

“Data shows Lincoln residents used less water this summer than in 2012 – during the city’s last voluntary and mandatory water conservation efforts enacted due to drought conditions,” the release said.

A look at the Drought Monitor prior to August 31, 2023.
A look at the Drought Monitor prior to August 31, 2023.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
The court has been installed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Memorial Stadium transforms into volleyball venue
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
John Cook smiling while speaking about the significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
John Cook and players discuss significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Latest News

NDCS says two inmates at the TSCI have died
Hundreds gathered at Lincoln's South Haymarket 'Food Truck Zone' on Tuesday
Lincoln ‘Food Truck Zone’ brings outdoor dining to South Haymarket
Nebraska officials are finally coming together to formulate a climate action plan.
Weather extremes fuel Nebraska climate plan action
Seasoned Nebraska sheriffs share mixed feelings about new gun laws