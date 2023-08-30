Warm with hazy sunshine Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm temperatures will continue for central and eastern Nebraska with hot temperatures in the west. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to give us hazy sunshine over the next couple of days. Hot temperatures expected across Nebraska Friday through the Labor Day weekend.

Air quality alert until Noon Thursday for much of Nebraska. People sensitive to smoke particles should limit their time outside.

Smoke from fires in Canada will bring hazy sunshine and poor air quality for sensitive groups. (KOLN)

Hazy sunshine and warm conditions for volleyball day in Lincoln.

Mainly clear skies and warm. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and warm across Nebraska Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with a south-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures for most of the state. (KOLN)

Mainly clear with seasonal low temperatures tonight.

Low temperatures Wednesday night will be near average. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny and continued warm on Thursday. Highs in the 90s in western Nebraska with 80s for parts of central and eastern Nebraska.

Getting hotter. (KOLN)

Very hot temperatures for the holiday weekend. Next chance of rain in the Lincoln area will be on Tuesday.

New heatwave for the weekend. (KOLN)

