Young girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive in community pool

A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in northeast Portland last week. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A young girl has died after she was found unresponsive in a community pool in the Portland area last week.

According to Portland Parks & Recreation, the girl was found in the Montavilla Community Center outdoor pool. Staff performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the girl to the hospital.

However, the young girl died a few days later. Officials said they will not be sharing her identity at this time.

“My thoughts are with the family and the community,” said Dan Ryan, Portland’s commissioner of culture and livability. “I’m devastated by this tragedy.”

Portland Parks & Recreation representatives said that lifeguards were on duty and the pool was open to the public when the girl was pulled from the water.

This is the first drowning in a public pool in the city since at least 1985, according to officials.

“I am heartbroken,” said Portland Parks & Recreation Director Adena Long. “We are partnering with other city teams to participate in an investigation to see what we can learn from this tragic incident. Our goal is to provide the safest environment possible for the community. Our deepest, most heartfelt thoughts are with the family.”

No other immediate details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
Nick Roberts
Man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Lincoln
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday
John Cook smiling while speaking about the significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska.
John Cook and players discuss significance of Volleyball Day in Nebraska

Latest News

FILE -Julie Su, Acting Labor Secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy...
Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule
Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case for withholding information
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun