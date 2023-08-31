10/11′s Pure Nebraska expanding to one hour show

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning Sept. 4, 10/11′s Pure Nebraska will expand from its half hour format to a one hour show.

The popular program featuring unique places to visit across the state will air Monday-Friday from 9-10 a.m.

Pure Nebraska will continue its 30 minute format on Sundays from 7:30-8 a.m.

Pure Nebraska celebrates the state’s number one industry, agriculture, while showcasing the people and places that make Nebraska a great place to live and work. The show is hosted by Jon & Taryn Vanderford and Meteorologist Brad Anderson.

Other programming changes beginning next week: Jeopardy 2 will move from its 9:30 a.m. slot to 3 p.m. followed by Gray Television’s news magazine program InvestigateTV+ at 3:30 p.m., which replaces The Kelly Clarkson Show. The original Jeopardy! will continue to air weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

Pure Nebraska is also available to watch live and on demand on 1011now.com and the 10/11 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, Monday’s Pure Nebraska show will be previously recorded. Watch all new shows beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

