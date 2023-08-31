2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow smashes previous attendance record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Guardians of Freedom Airshow officially broke attendance records last weekend beating out its previous record that was set in 2011.

In total, more than 340,000 people attended the airshow at Lincoln Airpark on Saturday and Sunday, breaking the previous record for the largest attendance at a spectator event in Lincoln’s history, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said.

The previous record was set 12 years ago when more than 250,000 people attended the Guardians of Freedom Airshow September 10 and 11, 2011.

“We’re thrilled about how the event came together and with the support we received from our event partners, making it the biggest show we’ve ever put on,” Col. John Williams, Commander of the 155th Air Refueling Wing, said.

The two-day family friendly event featured new and unique performers, stunts, exhibits and displays, with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels headlining this year’s show, in addition to the U.S. Air Force F-16C Viper Demo team, U.S. Marine Corps C-130J Super Hercules – Fat Albert, U.S. Navy F-35C Lighting II Demo Team and many others.

“This is my eighth airshow, and I can tell you it didn’t disappoint. The Lincoln Airport and our community partners have spent well over a year planning for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow. This past weekend showcases the incredible enthusiasm and support our community has for aviation,” Bob McNally, Director of Operations at Lincoln Airport, said.

McNally added, “Many of our partners compared the airshow to a Husker home football game day, and this was the ultimate game day for us and every partner that assisted with the airshow came together for a big win for Lincoln.”

