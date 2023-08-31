Friday Forecast: Hot and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat will be back on for Friday and the Labor Day holiday weekend. It should cool down a little for the middle of next week. There are some small rain chances next week too.

An upper level ridge will build in the area for Friday and this weekend. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are in the forecast for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy. High temperatures look to range from around 90 to 100. Winds should be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Saturday and Sunday are going to be mostly sunny, hot and breezy as well. High temperatures will be in the mid 90 to around 103. It could be a bit muggy, but not humid like last week. Winds should be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures on Labor Day look to be in the 90s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Labor Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area late Monday into Tuesday so it should be cooler for Tuesday and the middle of next week. There are some small chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

