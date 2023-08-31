Hungry in the Heartland: Easing the burden of traveling to get food

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Food Bank of Lincoln is on a mission to provide food for rural Nebraska especially for residents in Belvidere, a village in Thayer County, who has the closest grocery store about seven miles away.

Once a month at noon people start lining up in Belvidere to get food from the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Hometown Fresh Truck. On average, 28 households out of an estimated 50 households stop by each month for fresh produce. That’s about 56 percent of homes in the village.

“If you live more than a walking distance from that grocery store, having the resources or transportation to get to the food is a hurdle, especially when we’re talking about rural communities,” Michaella Kumke said.

Carol Aude attended a distribution to pick up food for a friend that isn’t able to drive.

“She wants to come to this but she doesn’t have a way. So I got her stuff, and I will take a to her. Well, it just is one of those things is what we do for each other. It’s because we are a small town we do look out for one another,” Aude said.

Another woman at the event picked up food for herself and her family and said the truck eases the pressure of providing food.

“Our closest grocery store is Bruning, which is six miles and Hebron, which is seven miles away. And it works okay. They’re both great grocery stores. But basically what the food bank supplies just really basics for people and gives them a chance to have maybe apples or oranges or something that they can’t afford to buy,” Aude said.

“I think that it number one has made us maybe more people aware that there is hunger, and people need it. And you can tell by the amount of people that have come. That is an important thing,” Carol said.

Linda Hudson - who was part of the reason the truck came in the first place - said some people even come from outside of the village.

Hudson said when she was in talks to bring the food truck to Belvidere, there was some hesitation.

“That has been my biggest obstacle in telling people because I do have people approached me and come back at with that statement that we, we don’t need to be except free food. But I tell them, you know, it’s for everybody,” Hudson said.

Hudson has one goal and that is to let the people in Thayer County know it is not a disgrace to accept free food.

To learn more or to access help follow this link to the Food Bank of Lincoln website.

