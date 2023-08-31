Lincoln woman found competent to stand trial in double homicide case

Taylor Bradley, 28, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Taylor Bradley, 28, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman accused of killing two men, and trying to kill a third with her car in March is competent to stand trial, according to a new court filing.

A Lancaster County judge ruled Thursday that 28-year-old Taylor Bradley is now competent to stand trial after initially being deemed not competent in April.

Bradley’s assessment was delayed as she waited for a bed at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez.

She is due back in court on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

