Lincoln woman found competent to stand trial in double homicide case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman accused of killing two men, and trying to kill a third with her car in March is competent to stand trial, according to a new court filing.

A Lancaster County judge ruled Thursday that 28-year-old Taylor Bradley is now competent to stand trial after initially being deemed not competent in April.

Bradley’s assessment was delayed as she waited for a bed at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez.

She is due back in court on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.