LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team begins its season on the road Thursday with a Big Ten Conference game at Minnesota under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with television coverage on FOX and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.

The Nebraska Football team begins its season on the road Thursday with a Big Ten Conference game at Minnesota under new head coach Matt Rhule.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.