Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education.
The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 and Doane University College of Education are continuing our partnership to highlight educators making a difference with our 10/11 Golden Apple Award.

Nominate your favorite educator to be the 10/11 Golden Apple of the Month.

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is given each month of the school year to an educator having a outstanding impact in our local schools. We want to hear about a teacher, administrator, or support staff member who deserves recognition for the positive effect they’ve had on you, your loved ones, or your community.

Winners will be featured in the 10 p.m. news on the last Wednesday of each month and 1011now.com during the school year.

10/11 Golden Apple Submission Form

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Driver of four-wheeler life-flighted after Tuesday crash

Latest News

Boxes of petitions to repeal Nebraska's "School Choice" law were turned in to the Secretary of...
Support Our Schools submits more than 117,000 petition signatures to put school choice on Nebraska ballot
Tuesday marks the deadline to submit a petition repealing Nebraska LB 753.
Support Our Schools ‘certain’ efforts will put school choice repeal on Nebraska ballot
Rumored threat to Kearney schools deemed not credible
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, at right, leads an NU Board of Regents meeting on...
University of Nebraska’s Ted Carter is named the next president at Ohio State