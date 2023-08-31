Portion of I-180 near downtown Lincoln reopens following multi-vehicle crash

Crash on I-180
Crash on I-180(NDOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of Interstate 180 near downtown Lincoln has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that briefly shut down lanes Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. that happened in the southbound lanes of I-180 near North 9th Street.

The southbound lanes of I-180 were shut down as crews responded to the accident and helped clear the scene.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Nick Roberts
Man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Lincoln

Latest News

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday Forecast: Warm and Breezy
Hungry in the Heartland
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
State Treasurer John Murante (File photo)
Nebraska governor accepting applications for State Treasurer