Portion of I-180 near downtown Lincoln reopens following multi-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of Interstate 180 near downtown Lincoln has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash that briefly shut down lanes Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the multi-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. that happened in the southbound lanes of I-180 near North 9th Street.

The southbound lanes of I-180 were shut down as crews responded to the accident and helped clear the scene.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Update: Crash is Cleared; All Lanes Open

I-180 @ "X" Street https://t.co/luMMRJY2mq — Nebraska 511 (@Nebraska511) August 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.