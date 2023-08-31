Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Driver of four-wheeler life-flighted after Tuesday crash

Latest News

Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
Video shows inmate's escape after killing deputy
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!