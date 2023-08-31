Thursday Forecast: Warm and Breezy

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Brandon Rector
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday’s temperatures should be similar to Wednesday. After that, the heat gets cranked up and highs look to approach and exceed 100° for the upcoming holiday weekend. Rain chances are looking slim through the first half of next week.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy. The Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires is set to expire at noon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s with the coolest temperatures in the east. Winds are going to be south and southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

An upper level ridge builds in the area for Friday and this weekend. This will lead to hotter temperatures and continued dry conditions. High temperatures look to be around 90 to 100 Friday. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 90s to around 102.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

It will be hot again on Labor Day with highs in the 90s. A cold front moving through the area late Monday into Tuesday should cool us down a little bit for the middle of the week. There is a small chance of rain Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arik Gilbert
Rhule ‘sad and disappointed’ after hearing Nebraska football player arrested for Lincoln burglary
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Gov. Jim Pillen signing a memorandum of understanding on...
New Nebraska state prison location moving north of I-80 in Lincoln
It’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Nick Roberts
Man arrested after leading law enforcement on chase in Lincoln

Latest News

KOLN Weather Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast
Mainly clear skies and warm.
Warm with hazy sunshine Wednesday
KOLN Weather Forecast
KOLN Weather Forecast
1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast 30 Aug 2023 04 51 38AM
1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast 30 Aug 2023 04 51 38AM