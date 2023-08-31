Thursday Forecast: Warm and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday’s temperatures should be similar to Wednesday. After that, the heat gets cranked up and highs look to approach and exceed 100° for the upcoming holiday weekend. Rain chances are looking slim through the first half of next week.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy. The Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires is set to expire at noon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to mid 90s with the coolest temperatures in the east. Winds are going to be south and southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

An upper level ridge builds in the area for Friday and this weekend. This will lead to hotter temperatures and continued dry conditions. High temperatures look to be around 90 to 100 Friday. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 90s to around 102.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It will be hot again on Labor Day with highs in the 90s. A cold front moving through the area late Monday into Tuesday should cool us down a little bit for the middle of the week. There is a small chance of rain Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

