Voluntary water conservation efforts ending Thursday

(Ed Pearce)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After three months of near-normal rainfall, Lincoln city officials announced the voluntary water conservation efforts are ending Thursday.

The measures were put in place on June 2 when the Capital City was in the highest drought category, the first time Lancaster County entered an exceptional drought period since 2012.

“Through June, July, and August, the City urged residents and businesses to water their lawns only when their grass needed it and on designated days based on the property’s address,” a city press release stated. “Voluntary water conservation efforts helped safeguard Lincoln’s water supply for essential needs including bathing, cooking, fire protection, health services, waste removal, and business and industrial uses.”

The effort was the least restrictive phase of the city’s water management plan.

As of Thursday, Lincoln’s aquifer was at 63% full, just 2% away from returning to normal and is considered typical for this time of year.

