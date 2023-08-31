Warm & sunny Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet Thursday is on tap for the 1011 region. The hazy and smoky conditions will see improvement throughout the day.

Thursday will be a quiet day with warm to hot temperatures! We’ll be mostly sunny to mainly sunny today, but some cloud cover and isolated showers and a storm will be possible in northern areas. The Air Quality Alert for central and eastern areas will continue until noon for moderate to unhealthy air quality conditions but we will see improvement in smoke and haze throughout the day. In addition, we will be slightly breeze to windy conditions today... light breeze between 10 to 20 mph in southeastern areas but breezier conditions expected in northern areas. High temperatures will range the 80s to the mid 90s... temperatures will warm as we head west.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies are expected for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Lows will fall to the 60s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday will be mainly sunny, dry and breezy... plus the heat returns!! High temperatures will hit the 90s to the triple digits. We will have breezy conditions with winds from the south between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The heat is on for the remainder of the next 7 days.... the 90s will be on repeat with dry conditions. The small chance for precipitation will return Monday night and into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

