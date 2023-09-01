60-year-old man hit and killed by tractor-trailer in Grand Island

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a deadly accident after a tractor-trailer collided with a 60-year-old man on Friday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Faidley Ave. and Highway 281 at 10:11 a.m.

According to GIPD, the tractor-trailer was driven by a 45-year-old Hampton man. GIPD said the man, who was driving northbound on Highway 281, travelled through the intersection at Faidley Avenue under a green light. GIPD said the driver swerved to avoid the man, but ended up hitting him anyway.

The 60-year-old was transported to St. Francis Emergency Room and then taken by life-flight to an Omaha hospital, where he died. Police are not releasing the name of the man killed until family can be notified.

This accident is still under investigation.

