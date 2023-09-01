Catalytic converters stolen from seven vehicles at north Lincoln dealership

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police said catalytic converters were stolen out of seven vehicles at a north Lincoln dealership this week.

Lincoln Police were called to A&B Auto Sales near N 33rd and Cornhusker Hwy on Wednesday morning after an employee discovered the catalytic converters were missing. The employee believed they were stolen sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Damage to the vehicles was estimated at $3,500 and the loss of the catalytic converters was estimated at $6,700.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

