Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL OF WALES

Various hours Wed.-Sun.; See website for ticket information

Celebrating North American Welsh culture for over 90 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Lincoln! There will be an outdoor concert to kick off this weekend’s festivities. Visit their website for a full schedule of festival activities. This event is at Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, located at 333 S. 13th Street. For more information visit https://festivalofwales.org/index.html.

BACK TO SCHOOL CARNIVAL

6-8pm Fri.; Free event

First United Methodist Church Lincoln is hosting a Back to School Carnival. There will be live music, food. face-painting, a bouncy house, an obstacle course and more. Please bring your own lawn chair. blankets and spend time with those in attendance. This event is at First United Methodist Church parking lot, located at 2723 N. 50 Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/FirstUMCLincoln.

FALL OPEN HOUSE

10am-6pm Sat. & Sun.; Items for purchase

The sights and sounds of fall will be here before we know it! This event is going to give you a jump start on all things fall. Enjoy two days filled with fall annuals, mums, cider, popcorn, prizes and more! While you are there. check out their class schedule and enjoy a stroll through the Craft Market. This event is at Canoyer Garden Center, located at 2601 Long Pine Road. For more information call (402) 413-2976 or visit www.canoyergardencenter.com/lincoln.

NEBRASKA REALTY 1ST INAUGURAL CAR SHOW

9am-3pm Sun.; $15 Car Pre-registration, $20 Car Day of show registration, Free to attend, Items for purchase

Calling all car show lovers. Drift into Nebraska Realty office’s parking lot for their 1* Inaugural Car Show! They will be opening the outdoor and parking areas to the public for this free event! There will be kid activities, plus food and beverages. All car show funds will be benefit Chariots4Hope to help those who need accessible transportation across our community! This event is at Nebraska Realty, located at 7321 Plaza Ct., #201. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/299372712561287.

SUNDAES ON THE DECK MUSIC SERIES: ORION WALSH

12-3pm Sun.; Free concert, Items for purchase

Bring your friends and family out to JAV and enjoy some live music, sundaes and of course fun! Orion Walsh will be taking the stage this weekend. Walsh is a Nebraskan singer-songwriter that has released multiple albums and has been touring for over a decade. You don’t want to miss your opportunity to see Orion Walsh perform. This event is at James Aruthur Vineyards, located at 2001 W. Raymond Road in Raymond, NE. For more information visit https://jamesarthurvineyards.com/events/.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.