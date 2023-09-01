Gov. Pillen to lead trade mission to South Korea, Japan

(Matt Johnson / Right Cheer / CC BY 2.0)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced that he’ll lead a delegation on a trade mission to South Korea and Japan next week.

The group includes Pillen, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, ag-related business leaders, and other representatives from the state government.

They depart on Monday.

“South Korea and Japan are tremendous consumers of Nebraska agriculture products,” Pillen said in a press release. “This visit will strengthen our already well-established partnerships.”

The trade mission will feature visits to hydrogen facilities and engineering corporations, as well as meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.

This is the second trade mission of the summer for Pillen and his delegates, as he led the first mission of his term to Vietnam in early July.

“We found a lot of potential for growing trade opportunities in Vietnam,” Pillen said in the release. “As we head to South Korea and Japan, it is vital to continue to strengthen our established partnerships and understand how we can better meet the demands of their countries’ needs with Nebraska products.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
Nebraska vs Minnesota
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Taylor Bradley, 28, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln woman found competent to stand trial in double homicide case

Latest News

Nebraska officials are finally coming together to formulate a climate action plan.
Weather extremes fuel Nebraska climate plan action
Seasoned Nebraska sheriffs share mixed feelings about new gun laws
Tuesday marks the deadline to submit a petition repealing Nebraska LB 753.
Support Our Schools ‘certain’ efforts will put school choice repeal on Nebraska ballot
Gun laws in Nebraska will change soon
Nebraska gun laws to change Saturday