Health officials watching Covid cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While Covid-19 may be in the rear-view mirror for some, the virus is still in our community. As we head into fall, there is a possibility for Covid cases to increase, according to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.

Last week there was a spike in cases in Lincoln from 70 to 163. This number is expected to rise as we move into the colder months and spend more time indoors.

This week Lincoln saw its first reported Covid related death since May. The person was 80 years old. Bryan Health has seen an average of single digit Covid patients since the beginning of July.

The main age group currently effected is 25 and up. This spike can also be attributed to the amount of travel that has been done through the summer months. Pat Lopez, the county health director, said there are surges like this happening nationwide.

“We think it’s just partly some of these things like Influenza and RSV are somewhat seasonal, that we see those increases at that time of year. But across the country, when we watch national trends, and eventually they move forward towards us, across the country,” said Lopez.

Lopez suggests those with compromised health should start taking precautions if they have not already done so. As far as what people can be doing now in terms of boosters, she said the CDC has not yet released that updated information.

