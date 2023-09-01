A hot start to September & an even hotter Labor Day Weekend

Friday Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gear up for a HOT & slightly breezy stretch over the next couple of days. Luckily, humidity levels will stay in the comfortable range BUT heat index values could still reach 100 to 105 degrees over the weekend.

The first day of September and meteorological fall won’t be feeling very seasonal! High temperatures will reach the 90s to the triple digits! We’ll have lots of sunshine and breezy conditions with winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tonight we’ll be mainly quiet with some high-level clouds moving into western and northern areas. Low temperatures remain in the 60s.

Saturday Morning Lows
Saturday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Even hotter conditions are on the way for Saturday.... we hit the mid 90s to the triple digits across the state. Luckily, humidity levels will remain low, but heat index values could reach 100 to 105 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny but there will be high-level clouds in the area. Breezy conditions will continue too with winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Hot and dry conditions persist through Labor Day. Hot conditions expected for Tuesday, but a cold front will knock temperatures back into the upper 80s for mid-week next week. We’ll also see the small chance for rain return Tuesday through Thursday.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast
Lincoln 7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

