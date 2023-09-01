Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Hot and Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat remains on for the holiday weekend with temperatures well above average for early September. It should cool down, but will still be warm mid-to-late next week. Rain chances return Tuesday.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day (Monday) will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy. It could be a bit muggy at times too with dew points in the 60s. High temperatures will be around 95 to 103. Some locations, especially in Northern Nebraska could see heat index values around 105 at times Saturday and Sunday. Winds look to be south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Labor Day High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front should move through the area Tuesday. Occasional upper level disturbances may move through the area mid-to-late next week. Cooler, but still warm temperatures and rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.