Lincoln man faces up to 600 years in prison for felony drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested earlier this week on 12 felony drug charges.

According to court documents, a person who suffered an overdose on May 25 identified 47-year-old Anthony Gilmore as the man who sold him opioids.

Undercover investigators arranged a meeting with Gilmore to see if he was selling drugs. In the span of about two months, Gilmore is accused of selling dozens of fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana, and other illegal opioids to investigators, accepting almost $1,000.

Gilmore was arrested on Tuesday. The investigation led to Gilmore being charged with 12 felony charges. He faces anywhere from 12 to 600 years in prison. His next court appearance is Sept. 28.

