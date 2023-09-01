Permitless concealed carry law to take effect this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln and local Law Enforcement wants to remind residents of the new changes to policies and procedures related to the Concealed Handgun Permit Act that will go into effect on Saturday, September 2.

Legislative Bill 77 will allow Nebraska residents ages 21 and older, not otherwise prohibited by law, to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

On Friday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird signed an executive order prohibiting all weapons on City property, including buildings, libraries, and parks. The executive order mirrors resolutions passed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission and the West Haymarket JPA.

The penalty for carrying a concealed handgun into a prohibited location is a Class III Misdemeanor for a first offense, punishable by up to three months in jail and/or a $500 fine. A second offense is a Class I Misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, the Lincoln Police Department said.

LPD encourages gun owners to enroll in a firearms safety course to get a better understanding of their handguns and learn how to safely handle them.

Residents are also urged to familiarize themselves with LB77 and Neb. Rev. Stat. §28-1201 to §28-1206 available at nebraskalegislature.gov.

It’s all but a done deal - that Nebraska will allow legal gun owners to carry concealed without a permit by the end of this summer.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.