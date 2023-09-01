Portion of 84th Street in east Lincoln now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A portion of 84th Street from Sandalwood to Elizabeth drives is now open following a street improvement project that began in April.

During the Lincoln on the Move street improvement project, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities added a mill and overlay of the existing surface and concrete repairs.

Additionally, work with other funding sources included pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

