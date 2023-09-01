Portion of Salt Creek Levee Trail to close Sept. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Salt Creek Levee Trail between North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed for an Army Corps of Engineers levee project beginning Tuesday. The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 23.

Sidewalks on North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway may be used to avoid the closure. Trail users may also travel south on the Teresa Street and North 27th Street trails to reach the Dietrich Trail, or south on 14th Street to reach the Billy Wolff Trail.

For more information about Lincoln trails, visit lincoln.ne.gov/trails or contact Allison Speicher, Parks and Recreation, aspeicher@lincoln.ne.gov, 402-441-1652.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.