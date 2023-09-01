Sports Overtime: Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 1)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6

Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Adams Central: Holdrege VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: Madison VS Ainsworth

@ Alma: Thunder Ridge, KS VS Alma

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Anselmo-Merna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Aquinas Catholic: Cedar Catholic VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Loomis VS Arapahoe

@ Arlington: West Point-Beemer VS Arlington

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wahoo VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Axtell: Overton VS Axtell

@ BDS : Superior VS BDS

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Wakefield VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Battle Creek: David City VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Sandhills Valley VS Bayard

@ Bellevue East: Norfolk VS Bellevue East

@ Bennington: Plattsmouth VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Lutheran VS Bishop Neumann

@ Bloomfield: Crofton VS Bloomfield

@ Boone Central: Aurora VS Boone Central

@ Boys Town: Columbus Lakeview VS Boys Town

@ Bridgeport: Maxwell VS Bridgeport

@ Burwell: Medicine Valley VS Burwell

@ Cedar Bluffs: Walthill VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Centennial: Tekamah-Herman VS Centennial

@ Central City: Cozad VS Central City

@ Chase County: Sidney VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Pender VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Arthur County VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Crawford: Potter-Dix VS Crawford

@ Creighton: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Creighton

@ Deshler: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Deshler

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: West Holt VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Wayne VS Douglas County West

@ Dundy County Stratton: Perkins County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ Elkhorn North: Lincoln Northwest VS Elkhorn North

@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek

@ Falls City: Fairbury VS Falls City

@ Fort Calhoun: Oakland-Craig VS Fort Calhoun

@ Franklin: Pawnee City VS Franklin

@ Freeman: Elmwood-Murdock VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Kearney VS Fremont

@ Gering: Chadron VS Gering

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: North Bend Central VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna East: Omaha Buena Vista VS Gretna East

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Neligh-Oakdale VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Plainview VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Amherst VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: Nebraska Christian VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Sutherland VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Kearney Catholic VS Hershey

@ Homer: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Fullerton VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Wynot VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson County Central: Conestoga VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Weeping Water VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kenesaw: Giltner VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Leyton VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Wisner-Pilger VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lexington: Crete VS Lexington

@ Lincoln Christian: Platteview VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln Pius X: Seward VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Columbus VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Auburn VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Louisville: Wilber-Clatonia VS Louisville

@ Malcolm: Raymond Central VS Malcolm

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: South Loup VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCook: Gothenburg VS McCook

@ Mead: Shelby-Rising City VS Mead

@ Meridian: Red Cloud VS Meridian

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Millard South: Elkhorn South VS Millard South

@ Minden: St. Paul VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Torrington, WY VS Mitchell

@ Morrill: Hyannis VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Ralston VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Mullen: Twin Loup VS Mullen

@ Nebraska City: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Nebraska City

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Silver Lake VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norfolk Catholic: Ord VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Elkhorn High VS Norris

@ North Central: Arcadia-Loup City VS North Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Hi-Line VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Scottsbluff VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Broken Bow VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Benson: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Cross County VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Burke: Bellevue West VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Central: Gretna VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: East Butler VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Concordia: Syracuse VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Millard West VS Omaha North

@ Omaha South: Thomas Jefferson, IA VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Grand Island VS Omaha Westside

@ Omaha Westview: Gross Catholic VS Omaha Westview

@ Osceola: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Osceola

@ Palmer: Blue Hill VS Palmer

@ Palmyra: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Papillion-LaVista South VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Parkview Christian: Hampton VS Parkview Christian

@ Pierce: Scotus Central Catholic VS Pierce

@ Pleasanton: Cambridge VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Archbishop Bergan VS Ponca

@ Randolph: St. Mary’s VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Southern Valley VS Ravenna

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Hitchcock County VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Sandy Creek: Riverside VS Sandy Creek

@ Santee: Harvard VS Santee

@ Schuyler: ONeill VS Schuyler

@ Sioux County: Banner County VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Sioux City West, IA VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Diller-Odell VS Southern

@ Stanton: Elkhorn Valley VS Stanton

@ Stuart: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Stuart

@ Summerland: Boyd County VS Summerland

@ Sutton: Thayer Central VS Sutton

@ Tri County: Yutan VS Tri County

@ Twin River: Lutheran High Northeast VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Centura VS Valentine

@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: CWC VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Beatrice VS Waverly

@ Winside: TCNE (Tri County Northeast) VS Winside

@ Wood River: Gibbon VS Wood River

@ York: Hastings VS York

