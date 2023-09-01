Texas authorities say 2 people including shooter dead outside shopping center in Austin

Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting...
Two people were killed, including the shooter, and another critically injuring in a shooting outside a shopping center in Austin, Texas.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A shooting outside a large shopping center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday killed one person and left another victim with critical injuries, authorities said.

The shooter also died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting near The Arboretum on the city’s north side started at 5 p.m. and by 5:09 p.m. responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds, Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson told a news conference.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with what authorities said were critical injuries.

By 5:20 p.m. two people had been declared dead at the site of the shooting. Henderson said one of them was the shooter.

Henderson said the relationship between the shooter and the victims was not immediately known. She declined to give further details about the shooting, including exactly where it took place.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services earlier said the two dead people were adults. Authorities earlier said two other people were evaluated for minor injuries.

Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area at the time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
Nebraska vs Minnesota
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal
Taylor Bradley, 28, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln woman found competent to stand trial in double homicide case

Latest News

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says