Union Bank Place offers new space for small businesses to grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Union Bank & Trust officially opened its newly remodeled Union Bank Place branch located in downtown Lincoln, but what makes it different than any other branch is that it features new unique amenities for customers and community partners to use.

The remodeled Union Bank Place located near 13th and O streets features community and one-on-one meeting space, and events and activities for customers and community partners. Meeting space is being offered to nonprofit and community organizations in the large community room.

Small businesses can also reserve meeting space in the newly renovated Small Business Resource Center.

“Our goal was to breathe new life into the 13th and O intersection,” UBT Executive Vice President Jason Muhleisen said. “We wanted to make an investment in the downtown community that is not only convenient for customers but a place the downtown and whole Lincoln community is proud of, will benefit from, and enjoy.”

Also new to the space is Susa’s Sweets and Balloons, a pop-up business, and Stories Coffee Company, a coffee shop. Both businesses are run by UBT customers.

Stories Coffee Company is owned by Dan and Brook Loutzenhiser and offers a variety of coffee and other beverages as well as a full menu of food items. Susa’s Sweets and Balloons, owned by Bia Espinoza, offers many unique desserts and balloon creations for many occasions.

“We have strategically moved a small business team into Union Bank Place to help answer questions and guide small businesses,” UBT Vice President of Small Business Stephanie Dinger said. “Our team is ready to help owners with business banking solutions that fit where their business is now with an eye to the future. This includes offering a centralized meeting room available for reservations, a small business pop-up shop, and plenty of upcoming small business-related community events.”

The Union Bank Place was designed by the firm of I.M. Pei, an internationally acclaimed 20th and 21st century architect, and is known for the National Gallery of Art East Building in Washington, DC, the renovation of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to UBT, the building’s structure is recognized for the cast-in-place reinforced concrete, the unique buff color of the concrete, and the attention to local and state design features.

On 13th Street people can see that the building is in the shape of Nebraska and has 93 windows representing the counties across Nebraska.

“Our team’s focus for renovation was to reconnect with the original intent of the building design that NBC’s leadership had—be something special for downtown Lincoln and all visitors; be a connector to the UNL campus, the arts, business and the residential areas of downtown; and serve customers in a way that meets today’s banking needs,” UBT President and CEO Angie Muhleisen said. “We are thrilled with the design, renovation and the work of so many to take this vision and make it a reality.”

