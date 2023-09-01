Vandals break windows, glass fixtures at former Grand Island Veterans Home

Vandals broke windows and glass fixtures at the former Grand Island Veterans Home
Vandals broke windows and glass fixtures at the former Grand Island Veterans Home(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are trying to learn who vandalized the former Grand Island Veterans Home building.

Police say a lawn maintenance company reported the damage Thursday morning. Police believe someone broke into a door on the north side of the building and then broke windows and glass fixtures. Police estimate the damage at $50,000.

The old Vets Home building is owned by the White Lotus Development group in Omaha. White Lotus announced plans earlier this year to convert the building into housing units.

While the damage was reported Thursday, it’s not clear when it actually happened. Police believe it may have happened sometime in the last week.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun.
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Volleyball Day in Nebraska
Volleyball Day in Nebraska sets new world record attendance for women’s sporting event
Norfolk police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Who is Howdy Doody, the viral Watusi bull who has made headlines across the world?
Nebraska vs Minnesota
Late turnovers plague Huskers, Minnesota downs Nebraska on walk-off field goal
Taylor Bradley, 28, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Lincoln woman found competent to stand trial in double homicide case

Latest News

Registration open for Lincoln Children's Zoo's Sensory Safari
Registration open for Lincoln Children's Zoo's Sensory Safari
Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln
Events happening this weekend in and around Lincoln
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Friday High Temperatures
A hot start to September & an even hotter Labor Day Weekend