Vandals break windows, glass fixtures at former Grand Island Veterans Home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are trying to learn who vandalized the former Grand Island Veterans Home building.

Police say a lawn maintenance company reported the damage Thursday morning. Police believe someone broke into a door on the north side of the building and then broke windows and glass fixtures. Police estimate the damage at $50,000.

The old Vets Home building is owned by the White Lotus Development group in Omaha. White Lotus announced plans earlier this year to convert the building into housing units.

While the damage was reported Thursday, it’s not clear when it actually happened. Police believe it may have happened sometime in the last week.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.