Worker shortage forces several Nebraska DMVs to reduce operating hours

The Dodge County DMV is running reduced hours thanks to a worker shortage.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Worker shortages are forcing several Department of Motor Vehicle stations across the state to cut back the number of hours.

Specifically, DMV’s located in counties with smaller populations.

Currently, about 20 percent of the state’s driver’s license examiner jobs are currently vacant.

Brandy Thomas is glad she had time today to renew her driver’s license.

Thursdays are one of the three weekdays the Dodge County DMV is open.

“There’s a lot of people that work in the mornings or in the evenings and they don’t have time to ask off to come to the DMV,” Thomas said.

This DMV is one of many across the state that reduced its hours of operation because of the lack of workers, and this week is worse than normal.

However, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is providing a lot of information to county residents about all the changes to the Dodge County DMV. They’ve added a sign just outside the entrance and provided information on their website.

“We have examiners that are assigned to certain areas that go to multiple counties,” Lahm said. “That’s the way it works in Dodge County and those examiners go to some other counties on the other days of the week.”

Rhonda Lahm with the DMV told 6 News the examiners take care of things like driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations.

Right now, the state has about 20 open positions and they’re diverting the most resources to Lancaster and Douglas counties because of their larger populations.

“We try to make sure we keep our permanent offices, the ones open five days a week open,” Lahm said. “The other offices that are open not every day of the week and we try to rotate if we have to close an office.”

The Nebraska DMV however is looking for other options to attract new workers. Since July, they’ve increased their pay by 10 percent.

“So, we have a plan to target in a time frame to get people on as quickly as we can,” Lahm said. “It just depends if we get the right people that apply.”

But for now, Dodge County offices will continue to close their doors several days a week.

“It’s a pain in the butt,” Thomas said.

6 News was also told people who are looking to get a driver’s license or renew one can go to any Nebraska county to do so.

