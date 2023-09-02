Early-morning fire at Ashland care home sends one resident to Lincoln burn center

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an Ashland long-term care facility sent one resident to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Ashland’s fire chief tells 6 News the blaze was contained quickly and limited to one room at The Meadows, formerly known as Azria Health, on Furnas Street. Firefighters got the call shortly after 2 a.m.

One resident was taken to a Lincoln burn center but is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the state fire marshal.

