Hungry In The Heartland: Local grocers act as hub of life, food in small community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A rural grocery store serves a special purpose in its community, it’s often the hub of life in a small town. For many, it is the sole source of food, but being in rural places comes with a unique set of challenges.

Walking through the front doors of his store each week, Steve Anderson doesn’t take the task of feeding a community lightly.

“Bottom line, we need to take care of people,” Anderson said.

One in 11 people in Thayer County are hungry, a fact that surprises Anderson.

“It shocks me because we’re in rural America, we take care of our own,” Anderson said. “It looks like I need to step up my game a little bit to help people.”

Anderson’s store Central Market is not a big one and they can’t order with the capacity of larger operations like Walmart or Hy-Vee.

“We’re not large enough to buy, you know, the half pallets, the pallets of fruit, you know, we’re buying five cases, one case, and therefore you run into the problem of I hate to say bad fruit or vegetables. But it’s the roll of the dice,” Anderson said.

On top of that trucks deliver twice a week, meaning gauging interest in fresh fruits and vegetables and making sure they stay fresh is tough.

“You might be looking at seven days for strawberries to come in,” Anderson said.

There is also a marked difference between a small-town grocer and a national chain supermarket like Walmart. A party-size bag of chips is about 50 cents more expensive in Hebron, Nebraska.

A nine-ounce package of deli turkey is $3.49 more in Hebron, and the same size box of Cheerios is $3.21 more as well.

It’s part of the price you pay to get food into your store, and this local grocery plays a huge role in helping. Anderson stores the beef for the Thayer Central Beef Boosters Club. He supplies the hygiene and food items to the local food pantry, a place that said it couldn’t operate without him.

It’s all just part of what it means to be a grocery store in rural Nebraska.

