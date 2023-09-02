Lincoln residents still concerned over new location of planned prison

The 1,512-bed prison facility will now be located north of I-80 and east of 70th Street in...
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a question that’s been on the minds of many in Lincoln: Where exactly will the state’s largest prison go?

At first, the announcement that it would fill a parcel at 112th and Adams streets spurred a deluge of discontent—pushing would-be neighbors to action—but now, with it’s new planned location North of I-80, many are still frustrated.

Shane Wolfe grew up playing and working in fields just a half mile from where the prison complex is set to go, waiting to inherit the land his family farmed since the 1940s.

“I’m glad that my ancestors aren’t alive to see it,” Shane Wolfe, a Lincoln farmer, said. “I think it would’ve really broken their hearts.”

His family took a hit when the interstate came in, splitting their fields in two. Now, Wolfe said he worries about passing the farm onto his boys, who would be fifth generation farmers.

“It’s not going to be a beautiful countryside anymore,” Wolfe said.

The move of the planned prison site near the Bluff Road Landfill came as a relief to many homeowners at the northeast edge of Lincoln. But the weight of that worry has shifted to a new group.

“I’m just concerned that we’re over-crowded to the point where we need another one,” said Nick Illian, a Lincoln business owner and resident.

Former Tecumseh Prison warden Brian Gage said there are reasons to be uneasy.

“There is going to be a lot of lights,” Gage, who currently teaches criminal justice at Southeast Community College, said. “You know, Tecumseh can be seen for miles in reference to their lights. There’s going to be loud speakers.”

Those lights may even dim the view of the night sky.

“That is a reason why we kind of are on the outskirts of town is so we can see stuff like that and not have all the light pollution,” Illian said. “You look that way, and you don’t see stars. You look this way, and you see a lot of stars.”

People in the area expressed frustration over how the state rolled this out: not with committees or community input like in the past.

“You value that input because, again, you’re going to be part of the community,” Gage said. “You’re going to have travel orders and transfer of inmates.”

A sense of exasperation and despair grips some; it’s dreading a disruption of their lives by powers unwilling to listen.

“I don’t feel like there’s a enough of a voice here, and that’s what it feels like happened,” Wolfe said.

