Nebraska Game and Parks studies flying squirrels in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Buried in the brush of Arbor Day Farms, a metal rod that’s about 10 feet tall glints in the sunlight. It’s staked into the ground off the beaten path with a microphone perched at the top.

The wildlife acoustic song meter is listening and recording any noises made by southern flying squirrels.

“They’re typically used for bat calls, but the southern flying squirrel- the species that’s found here- also makes ultrasonic calls that isn’t normally heard by humans,” said Shaun Dunn Natural Heritage Program zoologist.

Since 2018, there have been 10 confirmed sightings and five or six unconfirmed sightings of southern flying squirrels in Lincoln. This is unusual as the largest population in Nebraska is in Indian Cave State Park and in states east of Nebraska. They tend to gravitate toward the Missouri River.

“This was a pretty big jump for them- about 50 to 60 miles- and we hadn’t seen any between there,” Dunn said. “We’re hoping that maybe if we find out more about their populations, and that they’re actually more of them here than we thought, maybe we can down list them in a few years.”

By down list, Dunn is talking about changing the “threatened species” label. But southern flying squirrels are only considered “threatened” in Nebraska because they are less common in the state.

Dunn is working on a project with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to see how many southern flying squirrels may be in Lincoln and where they are coming from. First, Nebraska Game and Parks is setting up acoustic song meters to detect flying squirrels between Indian State Park and Lincoln.

Sara Schuster, who used to work for the US Geological Survey, is volunteering to set up meters around Arbor Day Farms in Nebraska City.

“I got roped in with them to help because right now, I’m not working, and I do miss biology,” Schuster said. “So now I’m just trying to get back into it a little bit.”

The meters only turn on at night, since southern flying squirrels are nocturnal, and they are triggered by noises that are within the animal’s frequency.

“I’m moving them to areas with less dense branches above,” Schuster said. “(The squirrels) don’t want it too dense, so they can ‘fly’ through the trees, and they’re gliding from tree to tree.”

Students from University of Nebraska Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Omaha are also helping the Game and Parks Commission with this project, and there are even boxes on trees around east campus for southern flying squirrels to build nests in. The Game and Parks Commission will collect data from the cards in the devices, and then move into capture and release stages to study the species further.

The animals are not agricultural nuisances, but like other critters, they can chew on communication wires in power lines. In states where flying squirrels thrive, they tend to build nests in attics and have to be removed.

“The nests- they like to be tucked away in some place close like a tree cavity or we find them in powerline boots, which are rubber encasings that you see on powerlines,” Dunn said. “They like to get in there and put lots of nesting materials, straw, grass and fur in there.”

Dunn said they know of cases in which people of brought these flying squirrels to the state as pets, even though it is illegal to do so in Nebraska. Even though they don’t know how many are in Lincoln, Dunn said they have seen babies and nests, meaning the animals are reproducing.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging people to send photos of flying squirrels or fill out a report to help them figure out how many are in Lincoln and where they are coming from.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.